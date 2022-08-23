Compound Price Tops $50.72 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Compound has a market cap of $366.04 million and $124.95 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $50.72 or 0.00236424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,216,865 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.