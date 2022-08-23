Contrasting One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Health Investors has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for One Liberty Properties and National Health Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33 National Health Investors 1 2 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

One Liberty Properties presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.37%. National Health Investors has a consensus target price of $60.25, indicating a potential downside of 9.52%. Given One Liberty Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than National Health Investors.

This table compares One Liberty Properties and National Health Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $82.74 million 6.50 $38.86 million $1.81 14.09 National Health Investors $298.71 million 9.95 $111.80 million $1.46 45.61

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Health Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of National Health Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. One Liberty Properties pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Health Investors pays out 246.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 45.73% 12.50% 5.09% National Health Investors 24.52% 4.52% 2.42%

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats National Health Investors on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.