CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,646,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $171,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $166,000.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.91, for a total value of $321,820.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $165,590.00.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CRVL traded down $8.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.46. 53,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,403. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $129.19 and a 52-week high of $213.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Separately, TheStreet raised CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in CorVel by 24.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CorVel by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CorVel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 281,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,421,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also

