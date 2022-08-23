Cream Finance Market Capitalization Tops $11.18 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $11.18 million and $1.86 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for about $18.14 or 0.00084554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,453.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003823 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00075261 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

