Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,708 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Netflix by 31.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 35.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

Netflix stock opened at $226.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

