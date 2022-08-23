Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.00.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $368.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.89. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $112.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

