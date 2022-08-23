Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $10.18 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 20.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,518,000 after buying an additional 797,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Prologis by 18,337.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after purchasing an additional 554,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.17.

Prologis Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $130.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.13. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

