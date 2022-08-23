Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $8.40 Million Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1,098.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,287 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 83.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Encompass Health Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $81.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

