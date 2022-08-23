Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.72 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Linde by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,422,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Linde by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,102,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after acquiring an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,567 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LIN opened at $291.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.41. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from €325.00 ($331.63) to €350.00 ($357.14) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

