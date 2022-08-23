Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $165.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.10.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

