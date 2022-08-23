Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 11,341 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,341 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in HSBC by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSBC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $609.86.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

