Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 3,539 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,991 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average of $61.93.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,090 shares of company stock worth $9,433,014 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

