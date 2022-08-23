Cryption Network Price Down 34% This Week (CNT)

Cryption Network (CNT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Cryption Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cryption Network has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. Cryption Network has a total market capitalization of $191,241.67 and approximately $14,948.00 worth of Cryption Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryption Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00223637 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001557 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009201 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00446281 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Cryption Network

CNT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cryption Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,437,680 coins. Cryption Network’s official Twitter account is @CryptionNetwork.

Cryption Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that can process and confirm transactions in under 6 minutes and has a block size of 2 MB. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryption Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryption Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryption Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryption Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryption Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.