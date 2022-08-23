Cyclone Protocol Trading Down 17.1% This Week (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.10 or 0.00176788 BTC on exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $3,062.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004912 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.00637187 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000337 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.