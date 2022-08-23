DAOventures Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. DAOventures has a market cap of $172,958.80 and $5.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002905 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000807 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

Buying and Selling DAOventures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

