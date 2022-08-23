dAppstore (DAPPX) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, dAppstore has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. dAppstore has a total market capitalization of $148,091.22 and approximately $77,707.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dAppstore coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dAppstore alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00777677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About dAppstore

dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,350,000 coins. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore.

dAppstore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dAppstore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dAppstore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dAppstore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dAppstore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dAppstore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.