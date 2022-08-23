Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Gap Up to $9.38

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.38, but opened at $9.86. Denny’s shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 6,339 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.61.
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.
