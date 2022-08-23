Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Devon Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,561 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,708,000 after buying an additional 1,109,821 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,069,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,499,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.08. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.56.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

