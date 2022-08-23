DFSocial Gaming Hits Market Capitalization of $108,028.95 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $108,028.95 and approximately $101.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

