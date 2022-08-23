DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.83. 84,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,177. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.47.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,154 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,378 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 218.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

