Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

APPS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,090. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 220.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 25.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Digital Turbine by 18.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 26.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.