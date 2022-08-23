Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Macquarie decreased their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.
Digital Turbine Stock Performance
APPS traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,090. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.41.
Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Digital Turbine by 220.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 25.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Digital Turbine by 18.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 26.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Digital Turbine
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
