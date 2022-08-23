DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.12

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $21.21, with a volume of 23682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CFO Jacky Wu bought 9,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,130.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

