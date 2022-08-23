Dipak Golechha Sells 500 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total value of $279,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,326,306.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dipak Golechha also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 7th, Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 12.1 %

PANW traded up $61.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $569.51. 6,097,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,221. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.40 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.86, a PEG ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are scheduled to split on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. UBS Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $640.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $650.18.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,352,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

