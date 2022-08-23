Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 2,037 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.2% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $197.86. The company had a trading volume of 29,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,157. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $233.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

