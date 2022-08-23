Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $15.14 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.3% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.42. The company had a trading volume of 243,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,251. The company has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.06. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $86.70 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.13.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

