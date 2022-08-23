Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 139.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,690. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.85. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

