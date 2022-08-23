Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $4.89 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 508 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $8.00 on Tuesday, hitting $537.47. 17,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,173. The company has a fifty day moving average of $509.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.18. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $238.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

