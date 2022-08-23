Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $5.39 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,904,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.34. The stock had a trading volume of 729,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,502,820. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.23. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

