Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $8.85 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.10. 30,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,447. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.51. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.