Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $8.85 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.10. 30,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,492,447. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.51. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $81.26 and a 1 year high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

