Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 15,884 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.87. 396,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,921,322. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

