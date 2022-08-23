Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises approximately 1.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $713,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 117,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. 7,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,405.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

