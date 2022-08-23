DoYourTip (DYT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $332.00

DoYourTip (DYT) traded up 161.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $325,283.05 and $332.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DoYourTip has traded 92.3% higher against the US dollar. One DoYourTip coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.40 or 0.00510979 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000612 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.96 or 0.01998805 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005370 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000724 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io.

DoYourTip Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

