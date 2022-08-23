Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Major Shareholder Buys $3,635,329.36 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 21,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.78 per share, with a total value of $3,635,329.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,185,554 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,683,358.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ECL traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $167.52. The company had a trading volume of 722,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,728. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.12.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

