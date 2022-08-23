ELYSIA (EL) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

ELYSIA (EL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $306,219.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,286.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00128737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00080630 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

EL is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,875,950,600 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,133,910 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.