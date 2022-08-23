Emercoin Price Tops $0.0177 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $882,848.72 and approximately $7,709.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Emercoin has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00053543 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000215 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,752,773 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.