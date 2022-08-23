Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENLV traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,984. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.04. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Institutional Trading of Enlivex Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Enlivex Therapeutics from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

