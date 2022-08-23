Enzyme (MLN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.19 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.11 or 0.00116796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $51.19 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00129052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00075091 BTC.

About Enzyme

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,264 coins and its circulating supply is 2,038,519 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

