Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Trading Up 143.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $20.83 million and approximately $11,297.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 143.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,321.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00128820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00078919 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta (CRYPTO:ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 992,099,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,514,424,439,041 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

