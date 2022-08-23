EvidenZ Hits Market Cap of $3.09 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. EvidenZ has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $975.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One EvidenZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0800 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,528.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003827 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00128940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00033298 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00074967 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

BCDT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma.

EvidenZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

