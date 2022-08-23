Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,533,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Exelon by 19.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 13.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after buying an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 122,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,395. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Argus lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

