Exen Coin (BTXN) Price Tops $0.28

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Exen Coin has a market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $221,627.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Exen Coin has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Exen Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00771413 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015957 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.
