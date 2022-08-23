Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $128.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPE. UBS Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 target price on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.69.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.2 %

EXPE stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,251. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.49. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

