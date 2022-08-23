Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.15 million.

Fabrinet Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $110.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,192. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $74.57 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

FN has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.60.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.