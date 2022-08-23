First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 580 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.59. 804,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,939,928. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.87. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.