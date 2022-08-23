First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 317,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,908,000 after acquiring an additional 514,079 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.62. 798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,515. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.14. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.25.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.