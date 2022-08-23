Floki Inu Price Down 28.1% This Week (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $104.67 million and $2.45 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Floki Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,321.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00128820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00078919 BTC.

Floki Inu Coin Profile

Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,318,009,674,550 coins. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu.

Floki Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Floki Inu (FLOKI) is an Ethereum-based meme token. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

