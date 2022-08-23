Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Jo Natauri Sells 65,696 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 459,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,533,801.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flywire alerts:

On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jo Natauri sold 89,959 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jo Natauri sold 86,068 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40.

On Monday, June 6th, Jo Natauri sold 41,300 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $794,199.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jo Natauri sold 451,401 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jo Natauri sold 76,517 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $1,479,838.78.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.38. 1,048,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,235. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.51 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Flywire by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,942,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 77,459 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Flywire by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,246,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 189,979 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.