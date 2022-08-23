Frank T. Watkins Sells 3,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.87, for a total transaction of $875,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,768.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,432. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.78. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $301.85. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.93 and a beta of 1.24.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ShockWave Medical

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth $2,568,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

