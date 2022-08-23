Front Row Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,500 Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2,347.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,121,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 2,034,737 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $3,211,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 33,964 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. 1,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,337. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 211.09% and a negative return on equity of 61.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

