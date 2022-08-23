Function X Hits Market Capitalization of $112.94 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Function X has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $112.94 million and $497,161.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,482.84 or 0.99950556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00055453 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00026730 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001263 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.